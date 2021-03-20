Cricket

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I | Nabi blitz seals series for Afghanistan

Mohammad Nabi’s 15-ball 40 (2x4, 4x6) set up Afghanistan’s 45-run win against Zimbabwe in the second T20I on Friday. The victory helped Ashgar Afghan’s men take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Opener Usman Ghani (49, 34b, 5x4, 2x6) and No. 3 batsman Karim Janat (53, 38b, 3x4, 4x6), too, chipped in for Afghanistan which amassed 193 for five.

The scores: Afghanistan 193/5 in 20 overs (Usman Ghani 49, Karim Janat 53, Mohammad Nabi 40) bt Zimbabwe 148 in 17.1 overs (Ryan Burl 40, Rashid Khan 3/30).

