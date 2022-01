My Opinion wins South India Stayers Trial Stakes

Trainer B. Suresh’s ward My Opinion, ridden by Akshay Kumar, won the South India Stayers Trial Stakes, the feature event of the races held here on Friday (Jan. 21). The winner is the property of M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Jockey C. Umesh scored a treble on the day.

1. YANKEE DOODLE HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25: SYMPHONY IN STYLE (C. Umesh) 1, Roses In My Dreams (C. Brisson) 2, Vibrant Approach (S. Kamble) 3 and Dream Run (A. Ayaz Khan) 4. 1/2, 3-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 29.87s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. GMMSR Advisory Services. Trainer: Uthiah.

2. WISH UPON STAR HANDICAP (1,100m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: VALESKA (C. Umesh) 1, Sovereign Power (Shyam Kumar) 2, Elegant Touch (Ramandeep) 3 and Supreme Angel (Santosh G) 4. 5-1/2, 3 and 3/4. 1m, 7.35ss. Owners: Mr. Vazhaparambil J. Joseph & M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Star. Trainer: Sebastian.

3. TALK OF THE TOWN HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,000m), rated 20 to 45: CONSTANT VARIABLE (Santosh G) 1, Prince Of Windsor (Nakhat Singh) 2, God’s Wish (Shaliyar Khan) 3 and Feni (B. Dharshan) 4. 2-1/2, 1-1/2 and lnk. 1m,1.31s. Owners: Mr. Niel Madan Bahal & M/s. Jai-Govind Stud Agri Farm. Trainer: A. Jodha.

4. TALK OF THE TOWN HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,000m), rated 20 to 45: WONDER BLAZE (Antony Raj) 1, Lady Solitaire (Nakhat Singh) 2, Henrietta (C. Umesh) 3 and Grey Twilight (H.M. Akshay) 4. Not run: Oberon. 1, 1 and lnk. 1m, 0.81s. Owner: Dr. Murali Venkataswamy. Trainer: V. Ajith Kumar.

5. MOON FLOWER HANDICAP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: KNIGHT IN ARMOUR (C. Umesh) 1, Beethovan (A.M. Alam) 2, Manzoni (Shane Gray) 3 and Diamond And Pearls (Nikhil Naidu) 4. 1-1/2, nk and 3/4. 1m, 27.00s Owner: Mr. K.K. Belliappa. Trainer: Mandana.

6. RED CHIEFTAIN PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): EMPEROR ASHOKA (Nikhil Naidu) 1, Sporting Spirit (C. Umesh) 2, Rubirosa (Shane Gray) 3 and Sheer Elegance (Shahar Babu) 4. Not run: Blue Sapphire. 1, 3/4 and 2-1/2. 1m, 14.86s. Owners: Mr. Bharat V. Epur & Mr. Ayyadevara Srinivas. Trainer: Sebastian.

7. GOVERNOR’S TROPHY (1,200m), rated 80 & above: STORM BREAKER (Yash Narredu) 1, Mzilikazi (P. Trevor) 2, Night Hunt (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Classic Remark (Ram Nandan) 4. 1/2, 1-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 12.26s. Owners: Mrs. B.E. Saldanha, M/s. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding &, M/s. Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: D. Narredu.

8. SOUTH INDIA STAYERS TRIAL STAKES (2,400m), 4-y-o & over (Terms): MY OPINION (Akshay Kumar) 1, Angelino (C. Umesh) 2, Lake Tahoe (Antony Raj) 3 and Pissarro (P. Trevor) 4. 1-3/4, 4-1/2 and 2-1/2. 2m, 32.17s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

9. YANKEE DOODLE HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25: HADAR (A.M. Alam) 1, Platini (M. Bhaskar) 2. Wild Passion (C. Umesh) 3 and Amazing Kitten (C. Brisson) 4. 1-1/4, 3/4 and 2-1/4. 1m, 29.03s. Owner and trainer: Mr. G.S. Parmar.