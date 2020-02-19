My mindset is on the bigger picture: Kohli

Ever since making his international debut in 2008, Virat Kohli has become an integral part of Indian cricket. He has achieved all the records in his 12—year—old career so far and is counted among the modern—day greats.

And now, post the MS Dhoni—era, he has been leading the side in all the three formats and has made sure India remain at the top, be it in Tests, ODIs or T20Is.

However, Kohli — who will turn 32 this year in November, believes the next three years — which will see two T20 World Cups and a 50—over World Cup —— will be “rigorous” for him where he will be playing in all the formats and wants to win the an elusive ICC trophy, something which he has not been able to win as India captain.

“My mindset is on the bigger picture as I prepare myself for a rigorous three years from now and after that, we might have a different conversation,” Kohli told reporters ahead of the first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve.

“At a time where the body can’t take anymore, maybe when I am 34 or 35, we will have a different conversation. For the next two to three years I have no issues at all.

“I can keep going on with the same intensity and also understand that the team wants a lot of my contribution in the next two to three years so that I can ease into another transition that we faced five—six years ago,” he added while talking about the transition phase which will set in the coming two—three years.

The Indian skipper further endorsed the idea of talking about the issues of fatigue and workload management.

“It’s not a conversation you can hide away from in any manner. It is around eight years now that I have been playing 300 days a year, which includes travelling and practice sessions. And intensity is right up there all the time. It does take a toll on you,” he said.

“It’s not that the players are not thinking about it all the time. We do choose to take a lot more breaks individually even though the schedule might not allow you to. Especially guys who play all the formats.

“It’s not easy being captain, having that intensity in the practice sessions. It does take a toll on you. Periodic breaks seem to work pretty okay for me,” he added.