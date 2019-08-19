My heart skipped a beat: Archer

England’s Jofra Archer says he breathed a sigh of relief when former Australia skipper Steve Smith got up after being hit on the neck by a bouncer bowled by him on the fourth day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

Archer clarified that hurting the batsman was never the idea. “It is never the plan. You are trying to get a wicket first. To see him go down, everyone stopped and everyone’s heart skipped a beat,” Archer said.

Archer lighted up Lord’s on his Test debut with some hostile fast bowling. He took five wickets across two innings and peppered the Australian batsmen with short deliveries that clattered against their helmets and bodies.

One of those forced Smith to retire hurt on Day 4 after the ball hit the prolific former Australia captain on the left side of his neck and he collapsed immediately. Smith eventually managed to recover and walk off.

While Archer earned praise from many quarters for his impact on the match and possibly the series, there were some who chastised him for not showing enough concern for Smith when the latter was on the ground.

“After he got up he was moving around and you breathe a sigh of relief. No one wants to see anyone getting carried off on a stretcher,” Archer said before the start of play on Day 5.

Australia captain Tim Paine said it was still too early to tell if Smith can take part in the third Test at Headingley that starts on Thursday.

Meanwhile, England named an unchanged squad on Monday for this week’s third Test against Australia at Headingley, with the injured James Anderson continuing his bid to return.

The selectors kept faith with the XI that drew the second Ashes Test at Lord’s on Sunday, with England having the better of an exciting last day before Australia held out to preserve a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Surrey left-arm seamer Sam Curran, who did not play at Lord’s, retained his place in a 12-man squad for the third Test, which starts at England captain Joe Root’s Headingley home ground on Thursday.

Anderson, England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker, did not play at Lord’s because of a calf injury that restricted him to just four overs in Australia’s 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer took five wickets on his Test debut at Lord’s in Anderson’s place.

Anderson, however, is to continue his rehabilitation this week by playing for Lancashire second XI against Leicestershire in a three-day friendly match in Liverpool.

He will be assessed on an ongoing basis ahead of selection for the fourth Test at Old Trafford — Anderson’s home ground — starting on Sept. 4.

The squad: Joe Root (Capt.), Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach and Sam Curran.