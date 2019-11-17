Prithvi Shaw back in his groove

A relatively easy opposition made it easy for Prithvi Shah to get into the groove and prepare for the Super League of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Assam was a walk in the park for him, and also Mumbai.

As Shaw walked in with Aditya Tare , the holiday crowd’s attention was riveted on him.

Shaw was happy he was back playing competitive cricket.

“I wasn’t feeling any different. I have been feeling good about my batting since I began practice. I have been desperate to play a game for a while now. I would say that I was in touch,” said Shaw.

Mumbai’s Prithvi Shaw plays a shot during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy cricket match against Assam in Mumbai on November 17, 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI

Gifted with the ability to strike the ball cleanly, Shaw said there was no specific plan for Sunday’s game.

“I just wanted to put away the balls that were in my area. In the PowerPlay I didn’t get much strike. Aditya was playing well so I wanted to just take a run and give him the strike.

“I thought I would go for my shots in overs 7-11. And that plan worked. We needed a good opening partnership.”

Talking about the ban he said: “I couldn’t have done anything about it. I went to London to train and practise. Then Rahul Sir (Dravid) called me to the NCA for training. There I went through a series of fitness tests like the yo-yo. And then I have been here with the team for the last three-four days.”

Shaw revealed that under Dravid a lot of focus was on training. “I had to clear all my fitness tests. What also helped m in the net sessions at the NCA was the presence of good bowlers like Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) and Varun Aaron,” he said.