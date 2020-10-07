Cricket

My father asked me to play IPL: Stokes

Ben Stokes... ready to fire.  

Ben Stokes, writing in his column for British daily Daily Mirror, revealed that it was his ailing father who encouraged him to play in the IPL.

“He told me I have a duty to do,” wrote Stokes.

He added that the decision to fly to the UAE was taken after discussions with his family members.

“We all gave it a lot of thought and came to the decision that now sees me focusing on the game again,” he wrote.

Stokes could not have joined Royals at a better time. After winning its first two matches, the team has recorded a hat-trick of defeats.

