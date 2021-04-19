Muttiah Muralitharan admitted to hospital for cardiac treatment

Chennai

19 April 2021 00:39 IST

The off-spinner is in India as part of the coaching staff of Sunrisers Hyderabad, which is currently based in Chennai for IPL-14.

Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for cardiac treatment.

Muralitharan is expected to be rejoin the team after completing treatment.

