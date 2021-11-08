Mushtaq Ali | Tamil Nadu stumbles against Goa

Wagh’s four-for and Ranjane’s unbeaten half-century shape up the win

Left-arm pacer Shrikant Wagh’s four-wicket haul and Shubham Ranjane’s unbeaten half-century (52, 42b, 3x4, 2x6) helped Goa stun Tamil Nadu by seven wickets in the Elite Group A Syed Mushtaq Ali match in Lucknow on Monday.

Electing to bowl first, the Goa bowlers pegged TN back during the middle overs to ensure they restricted the defending champion to just 136/9. After Tamil Nadu reached 38/2 after the PowerPlay, Goa got three crucial wickets as TN slumped to 56/5 by the 11th over.

Sanjay (39) and M. Shahrukh Khan (26) then came together for a 67-run stand for the sixth wicket. However, just when they were looking to accelerate, Wagh picked up three wickets in the 19th over to limit TN to a modest total.

Goa’s innings started poorly when debutant pacer P. Saravana Kumar had opener Eknath Kerkar and Lakshay Garg bowled in the first over.

But the other opener Aditya Kaushik played positively as he quickly found a few boundaries of Saravana Kumar in the following over. Ranjane too started strongly with a six down the ground and the duo added 66 for the third wicket. After Kaushik was dismissed, Suyash Prabhudessai built on the platform taking on the TN bowlers in his quickfire unbeaten knock of 43 (24b, 1x4, 3x6) to ensure Goa romped home in the 19th over.

The loss was TN’s first in the competition since last season when it went unbeaten.

TN missed three key players — B. Aparajith, Sandeep Warrier and T. Natarajan — due to niggles for the Goa game.

MUSHTAQ ALI TROPHY SCORES & TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

Elite A (Lucknow):

Tamil Nadu 136/9 in 20 overs (Sanjay Yadav 38, Shrikant Wagh 4/36) lost to Goa 140/3 in 18.4 overs (Aditya Kaushik 41, Shubham Ranjane 52 n.o., Suyash Prabhudessai 43 n.o.).

Maharashtra 193/3 in 20 overs (Yash Nahar 44, Naushad Shaikh 55, Kedar Jadhav 52 n.o., Azim Kazi 31 n.o.) bt Pondicherry 76 in 13.5 overs (Azim Kazi 3/18, incl. a hat-trick, Naushad Shaikh 3/9).

Punjab 189/4 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 40, Abhishek Sharma 30, Gurkeerat Mann 48 n.o., Ramandeep Singh 54) bt Odisha 129/7 in 20 overs (Abhishek Raut 74 n.o.).

Elite B (Guwahati):

Services 90/8 in 20 overs (Devender Lochab 34 n.o.) lost to Bengal 91/1 in 10.5 overs (Sudip Chatterjee 50, Abhimanyu Easwaran 32 n.o.).

Chhattisgarh 157/5 in 20 overs (Akhil Herwadkar 53, Shashank Singh 57) bt Mumbai 156/5 in 20 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 69, Siddhesh Lad 46).

Baroda 134/7 in 20 overs (Bhanu Pania 36) lost to Karnataka 137/3 in 19.1 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 56, Karun Nair 36 n.o.).

Elite C (Vadodara):

Jharkhand 181/5 in 20 overs (Ishank Jaggi 51, Saurabh Tiwary 58 n.o.) bt Haryana 165 in 19.3 overs (Shubham Kumar Singh 3/43, Bal Krishna 3/34).

Rajasthan 149 in 20 overs (Mahipal Lomror 69, C.V. Stephen 3/23, Pinninti Tapaswi 3/29) bt Andhra 138/8 in 20 overs (Nitish Kumar Reddy 38, K.V. Sasikanth 47 n.o., Shubham Sharma 3/16, Ravi Bishnoi 3/20, incl. a hat-trick).

Himachal 157/8 in 20 overs (Raghav Dhawan 47, Rishi Dhawan 45 n.o., Auqib Nabi 3/35) bt Jammu & Kashmir 153 in 19.5 overs (Abdul Samad 55, Rishi Dhawan 6/23).

Elite D (New Delhi):

Assam 121/8 in 20 overs (Basil Thampi 3/21) lost to Kerala 122/2 in 18 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 56 n.o.).

Bihar 59 in 18 overs (Avesh Khan 3/6) lost to Madhya Pradesh 60/1 in 5.4 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 36 n.o.).

Railways 132/9 in 20 overs (Upendra Yadav 41, Hardik Patel 3/21) lost to Gujarat 133/2 in 12 overs (Priyank Panchal 43 n.o., Urvil Patel 59).

Elite E (Haryana):

Delhi 170/5 in 20 overs (Anuj Rawat 41, Nitish Rana 34) lost to Hyderabad 171/7 in 20 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 54, Tilak Varma 37, Pradeep Sangwan 3/27).

Saurashtra 209/4 in 20 overs (Himalaya Barad 38, Arpit Vasavada 72, Sheldon Jackson 70) bt Chandigarh 167/6 in 20 overs (Arjit Pannu 44, Gaurav Puri 35, Chetan Sakariya 3/25).

Uttarakhand 124/7 in 20 overs (Jay Bista 37, Dikshanshu Negi 32) lost to Uttar Pradesh 125/3 in 17.3 overs (Karan Sharma 52, Rinku Singh 44 n.o.).

Plate (Vijayawada): Mizoram 109/5 in 20 overs (Uday Kaul 69) lost to Sikkim 112/0 in 17.4 overs (Codanda Ajit Karthik 61 n.o., Liyan Khan 48 n.o.).

Tripura 146 in 20 overs (K.B. Pawan 33) lost to Meghalaya 147/0 in 18 overs (Chirag Khurana 54 n.o., Kishan Lyngdoh 85 n.o.).

Nagaland 165/7 in 20 overs (Joshua Ozukum 91, Techi Doria 3/33) bt Arunachal Pradesh 86 in 15 overs (Imliwati Lemtur 4/20).

Vidarbha 222/4 in 20 overs (Atharva Taide 46, Jitesh Sharma 71 n.o., Apoorv Wankhade 49 n.o.) bt Manipur 55 in 16.3 overs.