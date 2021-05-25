Mushfiqur’s ton helps Bangladesh clinch series

Mushfiqur... in top form again.

DHAKA

25 May 2021 22:50 IST

The 103-run win gives hosts a 2-0 lead

Mushfiqur Rahim hit a gritty 125 to lift Bangladesh to 246 after it had lost early wickets in the rain-hit second ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. In reply, the visitors were restricted to 141 for nine in 40 overs after another downpour reduced the number of overs.

Sri Lanka was never in the hunt as off-spinner Mehidy Hasan, opening the bowling again, took three for 28 in 10 overs. Left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman bagged three for 16 in six overs while left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan finished with two for 38 in a nine-over spell.

Earlier, Bangladesh was in trouble at 74 for four when Mushfiqur put on 87 for the fifth wicket with Mahmdullah (41).

Mushfiqur, who had scored 84 in Sunday’s win, brought up his hundred off 115 balls,.

The scores: Bangladesh 246 in 48.1 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 125, Mahmudullah 41, Dushmantha Chameera 3/44, Lakshan Sandakan 3/54) bt Sri Lanka 141/9 in 40 overs (Mehidy Hasan 3/28, Mustafizur Rahman 3/16). Target revised to 245 in 40 overs after a rain interruption.

Bangladesh won by 103 runs on DLS method to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match series.