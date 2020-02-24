Mushfiqur’s double ton puts Bangladesh on top

Mushfiqur Rahim hit his third Test double century as Bangladesh declared its first innings with a lead of 295 in the one-off match against Zimbabwe here on Monday.

Bangladesh ended its innings at 560 for six in the final session before spinner Nayeem Hasan then claimed two wickets off two balls in the first over.

The visitors reached nine for two at stumps on the third day, still needing 286 runs to make Bangladesh bat again on a wearing pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Mushfiqur, who became the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh in Tests, hit an unbeaten 203, while skipper Mominul Haque made 132, after the hosts resumed on 240 for three.

Mushfiqur and Mominul added 222 for the fourth wicket, while wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das made 53 to give the hosts their highest-ever total against Zimbabwe. Mominul declared the innings soon after Mushfiqur reached the 200-run mark after Ainsley Ndlovu past extra cover for a boundary. Nayeem struck with the second ball of the innings, bowling Prince Masvaure for a duck, before dismissing nightwatchman Doland Tiripano.

The scores: Zimbabwe 265 and 9/2 in five overs vs. Bangladesh 560/6 decl. in 154 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 203 n.o., Mominul Haque 132, Najmul Hossain 71, Liton Das 53, Tamim Iqbal 4).