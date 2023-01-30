HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Murali Vijay retires from International cricket

Announcing his decision on Twitter, Murali Vijay said he would be “exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it”

January 30, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Cricketer Murali Vijay. File

Cricketer Murali Vijay. File | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Former India opener Murali Vijay on January 30, 2023, announced that he is formally retiring from international cricket.

Announcing his decision on Twitter, Vijay said he would be “exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it”.

In a long post, Vijay thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Chemplast Sanmar, his teammates, coaches, mentors, support staff and his fans.

Vijay has been playing cricket since 2002. He started off with club cricket in Chennai and made it to TN Under 22 squad in 2004. He made

“I am almost done with BCCI [smiles] and looking for opportunities abroad. I want to play little bit of competitive cricket,” Vijay told W.V. Raman on ‘Wednesdays with WV”, a weekly show on Sportstar.

Related Topics

cricket / celebrity

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.