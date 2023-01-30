Murali Vijay retires from International cricket

January 30, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST

Former India opener Murali Vijay on January 30, 2023, announced that he is formally retiring from international cricket.

Announcing his decision on Twitter, Vijay said he would be “exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it”.

In a long post, Vijay thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Chemplast Sanmar, his teammates, coaches, mentors, support staff and his fans.

Vijay has been playing cricket since 2002. He started off with club cricket in Chennai and made it to TN Under 22 squad in 2004. He made

“I am almost done with BCCI [smiles] and looking for opportunities abroad. I want to play little bit of competitive cricket,” Vijay told W.V. Raman on ‘Wednesdays with WV”, a weekly show on Sportstar.