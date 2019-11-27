Mumbai wins but loses qualification race to Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament

Mumbai, needing to win big, made a mammoth 243 after Prithvi Shaw (53, 27b, 4x4, 6x6), Suryakumar Yadav (80, 35b, 8x4, 5x6) and Shreyas Iyer (80 not out, 40b, 7x4, 4x6) swatted the Punjab bowlers all over the park.

In order to take its NRR above Karnataka’s and make the semifinal grade, Suryakumar’s side had to restrict Punjab to 150 or below.

Gill on fire

However, Punjab openers Shubman Gill (78, 38b, 7x4, 5x6) and Abhishek Sharma (47, 29b, 4x4, 3x6), India’s stars at the under-19 World Cup in 2018, tore apart the Mumbai attack during their 84-run association. Gill and Gurkeerat Mann added 70 for the second wicket as Punjab reached 150 by the 14th over. But after the fall of Gill, Punjab lost momentum and finished 22 runs short.

Tamil Nadu, which topped Group B, will take on Rajasthan in the semifinal while Karnataka will meet Haryana in the other.