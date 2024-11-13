 />
Mumbai thrash Bengal by 10 wickets, win Senior Women's T20 Trophy

In a one-sided contest played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai shot out Bengal for a meagre 85 in 20 overs and got over the line unscathed to make 86 for no loss in 12.3 overs.

Updated - November 13, 2024 05:36 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Mumbai women’s team with the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy

Mumbai women’s team with the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai produced an all-round show to thrash Bengal by 10 wickets and win the Senior Women's T20 Trophy in Mumbai on Tuesday (November 12, 2024).

In a one-sided contest played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai shot out Bengal for a meagre 85 in 20 overs and got over the line unscathed to make 86 for no loss in 12.3 overs.

Dhara Gujjar's 26 from 38 balls was the only bright spot with the bat for Bengal. Mumbai's Jagravi Pawar returned with impressive figures of 3/13 from her four overs and Soumya Singh took 2/11.

Sayali Satghare and Fatima Jaffer picked up one wicket each.

Bengal bowlers failed to produce any challenge to the Mumbai batters as Humaira Kaazi hit five fours and a six in her 41 not out off 36 balls, while Vrushali Bhagat made 45 not out off 39 balls with six fours.

Mumbai Cricket Association president Ajinkya Naik announced that the organisation will match BCCI's prize money of Rs 40 lakh for the winning side.

"In recognition of this achievement, the MCA will match the BCCI prize money of Rs 40 lakh, so the total will be Rs 80 lakh, honouring your commitment and spirit. This win inspires every young women cricketer in Mumbai to dream big and strive for excellence," Naik said in a statement.

Brief scores: Bengal 85 in 20 overs (Dhara Gujjar 26, Hrishita Basu 18; Jagravi Pawar 3/13, Soumya Singh 2/11) lost to Mumbai 86/0 in 12.3 overs (Humaira Kaazi 41 not out, Vrushali Bhagat 45 not out) by 10 wickets.

Published - November 13, 2024 05:35 am IST

