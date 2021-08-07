Mumbai likely to tour Oman later this month

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is likely to tour Muscat later this month for an exposure trip that is being initiated by Oman Cricket for a possible win-win for both the teams. While Oman has qualified for the T20 World Cup, to be played from October 17, it will also host the weeklong qualification stage before the marquee event moves to United Arab Emirates.

As a result, Oman cricketers are keen to compete against a seasoned outfit ahead of its litmus test. For MCA, with no off-season tournaments being planned anywhere in India ahead of a proposed full domestic season, the new head coach and a new-look selection committee can try out some of the fringe players during the tour.

Confirming the proposed series, Oman Cricket president Pankaj Khimji said the tour is yet to be confirmed. “It depends on the logistics and other permissions. We are discussing it and we would definitely want this to happen,” Khimji told The Hindu. “It will also be good for cricket as it will be a pre-season tour and also it is good for us as it helps us ahead of the season. We have the World Cricket League coming up in September, so it will be good if we get to play against Mumbai.

It is understood that MCA secretary Sanjay Naik, after receiving a formal invitation letter from Oman Cricket on Friday, is set to deliberate the proposal with other office-bearers, coach Amol Muzumdar and chief selector Salil Ankola before taking a call later this week.

With almost a dozen top Mumbai cricketers being involved either in England or for the IPL preparation, if Mumbai decides to accept the proposal, it will have to select a second-string outfit.