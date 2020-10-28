IPL 2020 | Mumbai Indians opt to bowl, RCB make three changes

Abu Dhabi

28 October 2020 19:50 IST

Shivam Dube, Josh Philippe and Dale Steyn came in place of Navdeep Saini, Aaron Finch and Moeen Ali respectively for RCB

Mumbai Indians’ stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to field first in their IPL game against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Wednesday.

Mumbai Indians retained their playing XI from the game against Rajasthan Royals, which they lost by eight wickets, even as regular captain Rohit Sharma missed his third match on the trot.

RCB made three changes to their playing XI. Shivam Dube, Josh Philippe and Dale Steyn came in place of Navdeep Saini, Aaron Finch and Moeen Ali respectively.

Rohit is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Royal Challenges Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Dale Steyn.