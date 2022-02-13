Mumbai Indians signs Tilak Varma

Youngster hopes to play this season’s IPL

Youngster hopes to play this season’s IPL

Exciting young talent Thakur Tilak Varma is delighted at being bid by Mumbai Indians in the auction on Sunday and says it could be the turning point of his career.

"It is a dream to play in the IPL and hoping to play this season," Tilak Varma told The Hindu from Cuttack, where he is with the Hyderabad Ranji Trophy squad.

Hyderabad team manager Vinod Ingle broke the news to Tilak.

"I have attended selection trials for most of the franchisees. So, the desire has always been there as IPL is a huge platform to showcase one's talent," he said.

Tilak made his Ranji debut against Andhra three years ago and also played for India in the previous under-19 World Cup when the team finished runner-up to Bangladesh. He played two games and scored 38 and 48.

Short-term goal

"But, again, the short-term goal for me right now is to be the highest run-getter in Ranji Trophy and help the team to win it," Tilak said even while preparing for the three league games in Cuttack against Chandigarh, Bengal and Baroda.

"I am always grateful to my coach Salaam Bayash sir who has been with me for close to a decade," he said.

Bayash was equally elated. "I can't describe my joy in words. This boy has been so passionate and committed to keep improving. By God's grace, got this huge opportunity now and hope he will be the next big name in Indian cricket," he concluded.