Mumbai Indians sign Harvik Desai as replacement for injured Vishnu Vinod

April 11, 2024 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

This will be 24-year-old Saurashtra wicket-keeper batter's first stint in the IPL

PTI

File picture of Harvik Desai playing for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy final in 2023 | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Mumbai Indians on Thursday announced the signing of Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batter Harvik Desai as a replacement for Vishnu Vinod who was ruled out of the ongoing IPL with a forearm injury.

This will be 24-year-old wicket-keeper batter's first stint in the IPL. Desai has played 27 T20s, 40 List A and 46 First Class games for Saurashtra.

"Mumbai Indians announce that Harvik Desai will join the squad as a replacement for Vishnu Vinod," an IPL media release stated.

The 30-year-old Vinod, who plays for Kerala in the domestic circuit, picked up an injury in his left forearm.

Mumbai Indians are currently eight in the points table.

