Mumbai Indians sign Harvik Desai as replacement for injured Vishnu Vinod

This will be 24-year-old Saurashtra wicket-keeper batter's first stint in the IPL

April 11, 2024 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

PTI
File picture of Harvik Desai playing for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy final in 2023

File picture of Harvik Desai playing for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy final in 2023 | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Mumbai Indians on Thursday announced the signing of Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batter Harvik Desai as a replacement for Vishnu Vinod who was ruled out of the ongoing IPL with a forearm injury.

This will be 24-year-old wicket-keeper batter's first stint in the IPL. Desai has played 27 T20s, 40 List A and 46 First Class games for Saurashtra.

"Mumbai Indians announce that Harvik Desai will join the squad as a replacement for Vishnu Vinod," an IPL media release stated.

The 30-year-old Vinod, who plays for Kerala in the domestic circuit, picked up an injury in his left forearm.

Mumbai Indians are currently eight in the points table.

