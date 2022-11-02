Mumbai has the wherewithal to thwart Vidarbha; Punjab locks horns with H.P.

Y. B. Sarangi KOLKATA:
November 02, 2022 19:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Star-studded Mumbai will rely on its depth against a competent Vidarbha in the semifinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Eden Gardens here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ajinkya Rahane-led team, packed with known batters such as Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal and all-rounder Shivam Dube, showed the capability of its long batting line-up when it notched up a two-wicket win over Saurashtra in the quarterfinals.

The bowling attack, comprising proven wicket-takers such as Tushar Deshpande, Shams Mulani, Mohit Avasthi, Tanush Kotian, has served the team well and would be ready to give its best against its Maharashtra opposition.

Vidarbha, which has also benefitted from the good showing of its batters including Akshay Wadkar, Apoorv Wankhede and Atharva Taide, will expect them to rise to the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur, Aditya Sarwate and Darshan Nalkande checked Delhi’s progress in the last eight and will look to do so against Mumbai.

In the other semifinal, Himachal Pradesh may face a tough challenge against a formidable Punjab.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Punjab, consisting of last match’s centurion Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh and Anmolpreet Singh, has enough resources in the batting department.

Led by ace pacer Siddharth Kaul, whose role was crucial in thwarting Karnataka, Punjab’s bowling attack has a few potent weapons in Baltej Singh and Mayank Markande.

Himachal, which pipped host Bengal, will bank on the experienced Prashant Chopra and fine finisher Akash Vashisht in batting and the utility trio of all-rounder Rishi Dhawan, K.D. Singh, Mayank Dagar and Vaibhav Arora in bowling.

Semifinal fixtures: Punjab vs. Himachal Pradesh (11 a.m.), Mumbai vs. Vidarbha (4.30 p.m.).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app