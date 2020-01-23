Mumbai beats TN by seven runs

Aman Hakim Khan picked up four for 42 and Anjdeep Lad four for 47 as Mumbai bowled out Tamil Nadu for 201 in its second innings and won by seven runs on day three of the elite-B match in the Col. C.K. Nayudu trophy (u-23) cricket tournament at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai on Thursday.

S. Swaminathan top-scored with 59 (75b, 5x4, 1x6) and S. Radhakrishnan hit 46 (43b, 10x4) for Tamil Nadu.

The scores (day three): Elite-B: Mumbai 235 & 126 bt Tamil Nadu 153 & 201 in 43.5 overs (S. Radhakrishnan 46, S. Swaminathan 59, Aman Hakim Khan 4/42, Anjdeep Lad 4/47); Points: Mumbai 6, TN 0.