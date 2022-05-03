Mukesh’s parents revel in his success

The left-arm pacer has been a revelation for the Super Kings

Soon after Ruturaj Gaikwad blitzed his way to 99, another small town boy - Mukesh Choudhary - was in the limelight for Chennai Super Kings versus Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday night. When he dismissed Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi off successive deliveries, a couple that was sitting in the gallery along with Gaikwad’s parents was anxious.

That Mukesh was on the verge of earning a hat-trick in the Indian Premier League didn’t really matter to them. Gopal and Prembai Choudhary - who had travelled from Darwha, a small town almost an hour’s drive from Yavatmal, a district headquarter in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region - were thrilled to be watching their son shining bright in front of a capacity crowd.

Amazing feeling

“It was an amazing feeling to watch him play live and do so well, in fact I don’t know how to describe the happiness in words,” Gopal told The Hindu.

After a stint as a net bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier, Mukesh was called up as the Chennai Super Kings’ net bowler for the IPL’s UAE leg in 2021. And after impressing Mahendra Singh Dhoni, CSK bought him at the base price during the player auction.

Mukesh, the wily left-arm pacer, has come good for the team, scalping 11 wickets in eight games so far.

While Gopal, who runs a stone-crushing business in the town that’s been his home for almost four decades, had to return to work, Prembai will be back in the stands to cheer her son against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.

“We had only watched him live on the internet earlier. Before the Mushtaq Ali T20s in Lucknow (in 2021), he called and asked us to subscribe to online streaming to be able to watch him play. But this experience was something else,” added Gopal.