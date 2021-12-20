Muhammad Huraira becomes second youngest Pakistani triple centurion

Huraira is a nephew of Pakistan’s former captain Shoaib Malik

Muhammad Huraira, a nephew of Pakistan’s former captain Shoaib Malik, created history on Monday when he became the country’s second youngest cricketer to score a triple century, in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Huraira, who is playing in his debut First Class season scored the triple ton at the age of 19 years and 239 days and is the eighth overall to achieve this feat.

Javed Miandad holds the record for youngest at 19 years and 141 days.

This is the 23rd triple on Pakistan soil with Huraira being the 22nd player overall to score a 300 in Pakistan. It also includes triple hundreds by visiting batsmen — Mike Brearley, Mark Taylor and Virender Sehwag.

Huraira’s 311 not out came off 341 balls and included 40 fours and four sixes.