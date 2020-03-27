M.S. Dhoni will get one last chance, says Keshav Ranjan Banerjee

M.S. Dhoni’s much-anticipated comeback with the IPL may not happen any time soon, but his childhood coach Keshav Ranjan Banerjee remains hopeful that the wicketkeeper-batsman will find a place in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

“In the current scenario, the IPL looks unlikely and we will have to wait for BCCI’s call. His (Dhoni’s) position will become tough obviously. But my sixth sense says he will get a chance in the T20 World Cup, which will be his last,” Banerjee told PTI from Ranchi.

The Chennai Super Kings captain trained in Ranchi in the lead up to IPL 2020 and also led the camp in Chennai.

“I spoke to him last after he returned from Chennai and I’m in constant touch with his parents. He’s doing his fitness training and is fully fit.

Experience counts

“True that he has not played a tournament (since July 2019) but for someone with 538 International matches, I don’t think it would take much time to adjust.”

“He trained in Chennai for a week or so. Now he’s making use of the facilities at home. He has a gym, a badminton court, and a running corridor.”

“Let’s wait for the BCCI’s decision. There are no tournament. ICC tournaments are off till June. So we will have to wait and see.”

Head coach Ravi Shastri had earlier said the IPL would decide the fate of Dhoni, who turns 39 in July.

India greats including Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag had raised a question mark on the return of the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper.

“I’m sure BCCI (president, selectors, captain) are aware of the scenario. They will make the announcement when it’s the right time,” Banerjee added.