ADVERTISEMENT

MS Dhoni lands in Chennai ahead of IPL 2024

March 05, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Chennai

PTI

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. File | Photo Credit: AFP

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni landed here on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

The defending champions posted a picture of Dhoni, who led them to their fifth title last season, exiting a vehicle on social media, captioning it "#THA7A Dharisanam!" Speculation is rife that this season will be Dhoni's final one as a player.

Last year, the 42-year-old mostly came out to bat towards the fag end of CSK innings. CSK began their pre-season training camp on Saturday with the first batch of CSK players landing here a day before.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The players who have arrived so far include Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Mandal, Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu (all-rounder).

CSK will open their IPL 2024 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on March 22.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

cricket / IPL

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US