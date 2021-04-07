Cricket

M.S. Dhoni announces animated spy series 'Captain 7'

The seven in the title of animated series ‘Captain 7’, to be produced by M.S Dhoni, refers to his jersey number which the former India captain had donned in many one-day international matches. File photo   | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to produce an animated series, titled "Captain 7".

Also Read
Influential: Dwayne Bravo and Sam Curran can swing games with bat and ball.

IPL 2021 team preview | Can CSK rise from unaccustomed darkness to more familiar light?

 

The first season of the spy series, which is currently in pre-production, will be based on Dhoni, the makers said in a statement.

The seven in the title refers to Dhoni's jersey number which he donned in many one-day international matches.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

The project is a joint venture between Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni's production house Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Black White Orange Brands Pvt Ltd. (BWO).

Billed as the country's first "animated spy universe", the show will launch with its first season in 2022. The show's title derives its name from the former cricketer's "The concept and story is great. It will bring to life my other passions along with cricket," Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, said.

Sakshi Singh Dhoni promised that "Captain 7" will be a show full of "adventure." "When BWO came to us with the concept of an animation fiction show based on Mahi, we were on board," she added.

The series will mark brand-consulting company BWO's first foray into content.

Bhavik Vora, Founder and CEO of BWO, said the team is happy to enter a new territory with "Captain 7" which will take forward the legacy of former India skipper.

"Sports is close to our hearts and we are huge Dhoni fans – the perfect formula to create 'Captain 7'. This partnership with Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd is truly a dream collaboration and we can’t wait for audiences to see the show," Vora said. The vision of the partnership is to create a premium animation show, followed by a new season in the franchise every year. The content will be distributed across multiple platforms worldwide.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 7, 2021 12:06:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/ms-dhoni-announces-animated-spy-series-captain-7/article34260792.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY