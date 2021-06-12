Cricket

MRF Pace Foundation on a fast lane

Prasidh .  

These are busy days at the MRF Pace Foundation with several promising pacemen emerging from its stable.

A few have played for India, others have been selected in the National team and some have found a place as net bowlers.

MRF Pace Foundation head coach M. Senthilnathan analysed them with The Hindu.

Chetan Sakariya: Liked the look of him. Lean and mean. Saw him first in 2017, had the left-armer’s ball shaping away across the right-hander. We worked on his fitness, in bringing the ball into the right-hander and on yorkers and pace variations. Has good control.

Prasidh Krishna: Has already played for the country. Tall, high-arm action and extra bounce. Consistently over 140-kmph. A telling yorker-short ball combine.

Avesh Khan: Sends down a ‘heavy’ ball. A strong, tall lad with good lift. Can move the ball both ways. Excellent bowler in the slog overs with variations.

Sandeep Warrier: Strength is new ball and outswing. Deceptively sharp. Consistent with his line and length over long spells. Has experience.

Arshdeep Singh: A tall left-arm bowler with an excellent wide yorker in the end overs. A calm head in stressful situations. Has been working on his slower ball.

Arzan Nagwaswalla: Tremendous performance in domestic circuit. A sharp, nippy left-armer with good control. He can bring the ball into the right-hander and can surprise him with pace. Has a compelling yorker.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2021 10:57:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/mrf-pace-foundation-on-a-fast-lane/article34800716.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY