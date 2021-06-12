MRF Pace Foundation on a fast lane

Senthilnathan analyses promising pacers from its stable

These are busy days at the MRF Pace Foundation with several promising pacemen emerging from its stable.

A few have played for India, others have been selected in the National team and some have found a place as net bowlers.

MRF Pace Foundation head coach M. Senthilnathan analysed them with The Hindu.

Chetan Sakariya: Liked the look of him. Lean and mean. Saw him first in 2017, had the left-armer’s ball shaping away across the right-hander. We worked on his fitness, in bringing the ball into the right-hander and on yorkers and pace variations. Has good control.

Prasidh Krishna: Has already played for the country. Tall, high-arm action and extra bounce. Consistently over 140-kmph. A telling yorker-short ball combine.

Avesh Khan: Sends down a ‘heavy’ ball. A strong, tall lad with good lift. Can move the ball both ways. Excellent bowler in the slog overs with variations.

Sandeep Warrier: Strength is new ball and outswing. Deceptively sharp. Consistent with his line and length over long spells. Has experience.

Arshdeep Singh: A tall left-arm bowler with an excellent wide yorker in the end overs. A calm head in stressful situations. Has been working on his slower ball.

Arzan Nagwaswalla: Tremendous performance in domestic circuit. A sharp, nippy left-armer with good control. He can bring the ball into the right-hander and can surprise him with pace. Has a compelling yorker.