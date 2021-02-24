Motera awaits grand reopening

President will be present on day one

While the England squad was slogging it out in the practice area on Tuesday afternoon, the action was even more hectic in the main stadium. With the world’s largest cricket venue set to host its first international match, the Sardar Patel Stadium wore a festive look.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah was overseeing the last-minute preparations at the 1,10,000-capacity stadium that will have President Ram Nath Kovind in attendance on the first day of the pink-ball Test.

The state-of-the-art stadium has 11 pitches and will be illuminated by a ring of fire, a circular LED lights arrangement, instead of floodlight towers.

The highlight of the venue, however, is the provision of four dressing rooms with amenities including gymnasiums. This is likely to come in handy when T20 double-headers become the norm in cricket.