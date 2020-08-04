Morgan’s century helps England pile it on

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and elected to field in the third and final One-Day international here on Tuesday as his side looked for a consolation win over the World champion. Ireland had lost the two previous matches after batting first.

Both sides made just the one change following England’s four-wicket win on Saturday to go an unassailable 2-0 up in this three-match series.

England recalled Tom Curran in place of left-arm seamer Reece Topley, out with a groin injury, while Ireland opted for paceman Mark Adair over spinner Simi Singh.

“We just have to get beyond just getting England to stutter,” said Balbirnie at the toss. “We want to be beating these teams and we have to be more ruthless.”

England captain Eoin Morgan, a former Ireland batsman, added: “The wicket does look a lot better but we would have bowled, just because it’s worked.”

The teams:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (capt.), Sam Billings, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, and Saqib Mahmood

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie (capt.), Harry Tector, Kevin O’Brien, Lorcan Tucker, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, and Josh Little.