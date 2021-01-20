IPL | Eoin Morgan to continue leading KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore expressed happiness over retaining almost the entire squad for the 2021 edition of the IPL.
Mysore said Eoin Morgan would continue to lead the side and Dinesh Karthik would assist him.
“We are really happy that we had the opportunity to retain our entire squad. Barring some fine-tuning, we have pretty much retained the squad we have under captain Eoin Morgan. Dinesh Karthik is there to support him,” said Mysore on KKR’s Twitter handle.
“Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav make us in the spin bowling department. We also have fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, youngsters (Shivam) Mavi, (Kamlesh) Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna and Sandeep Warrier. Our batting is also quite strong and we have a balanced squad.
“We were very happy with our team last year and were just a bit unfortunate. We will regroup and emerge stronger. We will have an opportunity for some fine-tuning at the mini-auction. We are ready for IPL 2021,” said Mysore.
