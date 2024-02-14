ADVERTISEMENT

Mooney to captain Gujarat Giants in WPL Season 2

February 14, 2024 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST - New Delhi

File picture of Australian cricketer Beth Mooney during a practice session for the national team | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Australia's Beth Mooney will captain Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League beginning on February 23, the franchise announced on Wednesday.

Mooney was named captain for the inaugural season as well but got injured after the first game and could not take further part in the competition. India all-rounder Sneh Rana had led the side in her absence.

Rana has been named vice-captain for season two.

Gujarat had finished last in the five-team competition in 2023.

"They (Mooney and Rana) will be part of the leadership group with head coach Michael Klinger, mentor and advisor Mithali Raj, and assistant coach Nooshin Al Khadee," said the team in a statement.

Gujarat Giants will open their campaign against Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru on February 25.

CONNECT WITH US