GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mooney to captain Gujarat Giants in WPL Season 2

Mooney was named captain for the inaugural season as well but got injured after the first game

February 14, 2024 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File picture of Australian cricketer Beth Mooney during a practice session for the national team

File picture of Australian cricketer Beth Mooney during a practice session for the national team | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Australia's Beth Mooney will captain Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League beginning on February 23, the franchise announced on Wednesday.

Mooney was named captain for the inaugural season as well but got injured after the first game and could not take further part in the competition. India all-rounder Sneh Rana had led the side in her absence.

Rana has been named vice-captain for season two.

Gujarat had finished last in the five-team competition in 2023.

"They (Mooney and Rana) will be part of the leadership group with head coach Michael Klinger, mentor and advisor Mithali Raj, and assistant coach Nooshin Al Khadee," said the team in a statement.

Gujarat Giants will open their campaign against Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru on February 25.

Related Topics

cricket / Australia / Twenty20

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.