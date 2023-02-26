ADVERTISEMENT

Mooney guides Australia to fighting 156 against South Africa in final

February 26, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - Cape Town

The in-form batter smashed nine boundaries and a six at a strike rate of nearly 140 to trouble the Proteas bowlers.

PTI

Australia opener Beth Mooney | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Australia opener Beth Mooney smashed an unbeaten 74 off just 53 balls to guide five-time champions to a competitive 156 for six in the Women’s T20 World Cup final against South Africa here Sunday.

After Australia lost dependable opener Alyssa Healy for 18, Mooney, who had struck 54 against India in the semifinal against India, did the rebuilding work with Ashleigh Gardner (29).

Healy was undone by a short ball with extra bounce. The veteran opener could not get going as she tried to heave the ball over cover only to be caught by Nadine De Klerk off Marizanne Kapp.

Shabnim Ismail emerged the most successful bowler for South Africa grabbing two wickets for 26 runs. Kapp too took two wickets conceding 35 runs.

Brief Scores: Australia: 156 for 6 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 74, Ashleigh Gardner 29; Marizanne Kapp 2/35).

