Mominul, Mehidy shine against West Indies

Mehidy (3/52) puts a spoke in Windies’ chase

Captain Mominul Haque hit his 10th Test century and off-spinner Mehidy Hasan continued his good form for Bangladesh on the fourth day of the first Test against West Indies on Saturday.

Mominul's 115 — reaching the 3,000 runs milestone in the process — helped Bangladesh set a fearsome 395-run target for the West Indies.

At the end of the day, the visitors had reached 110 for three, with debutants Kyle Mayers (37) and Nkrumah Bonner (15) at the crease. Mehidy Hasan claimed all the three wickets.

The scores: Bangladesh 430 & 223/8 decl. in 67.5 overs (Mominul Haque 115, Liton Das 69; Cornwall 3/81, Gabriel 3/37, Warrican 3/57) vs West Indies 259 & 110/3 in 40 overs (Kyle Mayers batting 37; Mehidy Hasan 3/52).