Cricket

Mohammed Siraj has set new standard for calling out racist abuse, feels Nathan Lyon

India’s Mohammed Siraj and Australia’s Nathan Lyon (R). File   | Photo Credit: The Hindu, AP

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has set a new standard for calling out poor crowd behaviour, Australia's top off-spinner Nathan Lyon said on Wednesday, describing cricket as a sport for all with no room for racism or abuse of any form.

The Indian team had lodged an official complaint with the ICC after a group of spectators at the Sydney Cricket Ground racially abused pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj on the third and fourth day of the third Test.

"There is no room for any racial sledges or any abuse in any type. People think they are being funny, but it can affect people in different ways. For me, cricket is the sport for all and there is no room for it at all," Lyon said during a virtual press conference.

"If the time is right to call in match officials you do it. We have got a lot of security around the ground these days and if there is anyone doing it then they can be removed, as there is absolutely no place for it. It well may set precedence to report issues to officials." While fielding at the square-leg boundary, Siraj was allegedly called "monkey" and "brown dog" over two days by some spectators, who were removed by security guards after the matter was reported to the on-field umpires.

"I think it's quite disgusting to be honest. Yes, I've been on the other end of it, coping abuse, whether that's England, New Zealand, South Africa or wherever it may be. But there's no room for it. As a player you've got to try your best to block it out," Lyon said.

He feels that players would now have the option of stopping play and call out their abusers in the stands.

"It well may do (set a precedence to report issues to officials). It will be up to that player and how they have been affected.

"I just really hope in a whole world society, we can get over it and people can come to watch us play cricket, with players not going to work and not be worried about being abused or racially abused," the country's experienced spinner said.

The Australian players had supported their Indian counterparts after the incidents with skipper Tim Paine even joining the visiting team huddle after Siraj's complaints on the fourth day of the drawn match.

The four-match series is currently tied 1-1 with the fourth Test scheduled to be held here from Friday.

Comments
Related Articles

Aus vs. Ind | Justin Langer blames IPL for injuries on both sides

There are times when technique is less important than courage

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | Punjab shock for Karnataka

Aus vs Ind fourth Test | BCCI intervenes after Team India denied basic facilities in Brisbane hotel

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | Kerala has it easy against Puducherry

Kohli loses second spot to Smith in rankings for Test batsmen, Pujara moves up to 8th

Paine denies Smith removing Pant's guard mark, says it is ‘one of his mannerisms’

Aus vs India 4th Test | Injured Bumrah ruled out of Brisbane Test, Agarwal sustains knock in nets, Ashwin has back spasms

Aus vs Ind | A Test match for the ages

Mumbai comes a cropper against Delhi

Unacceptable, upsetting: Rahane on racist abuse at Sydney Test; Paine backs him

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announce birth of baby girl

Australia, India retain top-two spots in WTC standings after draw in 3rd Test

Aus vs Ind Third Test | I let the team down: Australia skipper Paine on dropped catches

Aus vs Ind Third Test | Vihari’s knock was equal to scoring a hundred: Ashwin

Aus vs Ind Third Test | Plan was to fight till the end without thinking about result: Rahane

Aus vs Ind Third Test | Vihari, Ashwin partnership would make Rahul Dravid proud

Cheteshwar Pujara becomes 11th Indian to cross 6000-run mark in Test cricket

Brisbane Test on after BCCI-CA talks, crowd capacity capped at 50%

Aus vs Ind Third Test | India pull off draw against Australia in Sydney Test
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2021 12:00:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/mohammed-siraj-has-set-new-standard-for-calling-out-racist-abuse-feels-nathan-lyon/article33565566.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY