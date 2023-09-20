ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed Siraj back to No. 1 in ICC ODI bowling rankings

September 20, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - Dubai

Siraj surged eight spots after his memorable performance that helped dismiss Sri Lanka for just 50 runs and enabled India to complete a 10-wicket victory in the Asia Cup

PTI

Mohammed Siraj celebrates during the Asia Cup final cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on September 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has regained his number one spot in the men's ICC ODI bowling rankings after his six-wicket haul in the final of the recently-concluded Asia Cup.

Siraj, who first grabbed the top position in January before being displaced by Josh Hazlewood in March, has surged eight spots after his memorable performance that helped dismiss Sri Lanka for just 50 runs and enabled India to complete a 10-wicket victory in the summit clash.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has moved down three places to ninth.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah climbed up two places to 27th while Hardik Pandya rose eight spots to 50th.

Among batters, openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma have retained their second and 10th spots respectively while star batter Virat Kohli moved up a rung to eighth.

Pandya is the only all-rounder in the top 20, climbing up a spot to the sixth place.

