Mohammed Shami ruled out of ODI series against Bangladesh due to injury

December 03, 2022 09:28 am | Updated 09:29 am IST

New Delhi

Senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the ODI series against Bangladesh, starting Sunday, due to a hand injury, a BCCI source said on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

It has been learnt that Shami had suffered the injury during a training session after he returned from Australia, where the Indian team made a semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup.

Shami could also miss the upcoming two-Test series, beginning in Chittagong from December 14.

"Mohammed Shami has suffered a hand injury that he sustained after resuming training post T20 World Cup in Australia. He has been asked to report at the NCA and has not travelled with the team on December 1," a senior BCCI source privy to development said on conditions of anonymity.

The extent of Shami's injury is not known yet.

The 33-year-old Bengal speedster is an integral part of India's ODI scheme of things, going into the World Cup next year.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid would be worried if Shami misses the Test series because India need to win every game to stay in contention for the upcoming World Test Championship final at the Oval in June.

"Shami's absence from three ODI games is definitely a factor but bigger worry is his likely absence from Tests where he is supposed to spearhead the attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence," said the source.

Shami has taken 216 wickets in Test cricket from 60 matches.