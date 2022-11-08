Mohammed replaces injured Natarajan in TN’s Vijay Hazare squad

The State senior selection committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has replaced injured left-arm pacer T. Natarajan with M. Mohammed in the State squad for its upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy (One-day) cricket tournament matches in Bengaluru.

Tamil Nadu faces Bihar in the opening match on November 12 after which it will take on Andhra (Nov. 13), Chhattisgarh (Nov. 15), Goa (Nov. 17), Haryana (Nov. 19), Arunachal Pradesh (Nov. 21), and Kerala (Nov. 23).

The squad: B. Indrajith (captain), M.S. Washington Sundar (vice-captain), B. Sai Sudharsan, R. Sai Kishore, M. Shahrukh Khan, M. Mohammed, Sandeep Warrier, N. Jagadeesan (w.k.), R. Silambarasan, M. Siddharth, B. Aparajith, N.S. Chaturved, L. Suryapprakash, R. Sonu Yadav, J. Kousik.