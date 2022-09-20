Mohammad Rizwan's fifty helps Pakistan to 158-7 in first T20I

AFP Karachi
September 20, 2022 22:29 IST

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England

Opener Mohammad Rizwan continued his good batting form with an attractive 46-ball 68 to take Pakistan to 158-7 in the first Twenty20 cricket international against England in Karachi on Tuesday.

Rizwan, top run-getter in the Asia Cup earlier this month with 281, knocked six boundaries and two sixes and put on 85 for the first wicket with skipper Babar Azam (31) after England won the toss and fielded.

England are on their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years to play seven Twenty20 internationals.

England debutant paceman Luke Wood finished with 3-24, while spinner Adil Rashid took 2-27.

