Mohammad Nabi to retire from ODIs after 2025 Champions Trophy

Updated - November 12, 2024 03:44 pm IST - Sharjah

Afghanistan qualified for the Champions Trophy, thanks to their sixth-place finish during last year's World Cup.

PTI

Afghanistan player Mohammad Nabi announced that he will be retiring from ODIs after the Champions Trophy 2025 which will be held in Pakistan. FIle | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has announced that he will retire from One-Day Internationals after next year's Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

After Afghanistan's 2-1 series win over Bangladesh in Sharjah on Monday (November 11, 2024), the 39-year-old said he had been pondering about quitting the format since last year's ODI World Cup.

"In my mind, from the last World Cup, I was retired. But then, we qualified for the Champions Trophy, and I felt if I could play that, it would be great," he told the official broadcaster after being adjudged the Player-of-the-Series.

Nabi has featured in 167 ODIs since 2009, scoring 3,600 runs in 147 innings at an average of 27.48 and a strike rate of 86.99, including two centuries and 17 fifties, with a top score of 136.

With the ball in hand, he has bagged 172 wickets in 161 innings at an average of 32.47 and an economy of 4.27, including four four-wicket hauls and a fifer (5/17).

It would also be Afghanistan's first-ever appearance in the eight-team competition scheduled to be held in Pakistan in February next year.

