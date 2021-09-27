Cricket

Moeen Ali to retire from Test cricket: reports

England’s Moeen Ali during the fourth test between India and England at The Oval, London, Britain, September 5, 2021   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England's seasoned all-rounder Moeen Ali is set to announce his retirement from Test cricket to prolong his career in the white-ball formats, British media reports claimed.

Moeen had already informed captain Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood of his decision.

The 34-year-old has scored 2,914 runs in 64 Tests at an average of 28.29 with five centuries and picked up 195 wickets with his off-spin bowling at an average of 36.66.

Moeen, who has not played a lot of Test cricket since the 2019 Ashes, was recalled for the recent home series against India.

According to reports, he is not comfortable with the thought of staying away from family for extended periods.

He had made up his mind even before the COVID-19 protocols were shared with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for the Ashes tour to Australia.

He is currently in the U.A.E., playing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Moeen will continue playing white-ball cricket for England, county cricket for Worcestershire and domestic Twenty20 tournaments.

He remains a part of England's plans for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the U.A.E. and Oman.

Moeen was on the verge of becoming only the 15th player in Test history to score 3,000 runs and claim 200 wickets when the fifth Test against India was cancelled owing to COVID-19 threat.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

IPL 2021 | Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to reach 10,000 runs in T20 cricket

IPL 2021 | Selection not in my hand, says Harshal Patel on not making T20 World Cup squad

IPL 2021 | Middle-order hasn't fired, that is putting a lot of pressure on MI, says Zaheer

IPL 2021 | Don't want to put too much pressure on Ishan Kishan: MI captain Rohit

Aus vs Ind | Wanted to stand up as a senior: Jhulan

Indian Premier League 2021 | Harshal Patel hat-trick helps Royal Challengers trump Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja during his knock against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Indian Premier League 2021 match in Abu Dhabi on September 26, 2021. Twitter/@IPL

Indian Premier League 2021 | Ravindra Jadeja's cameo takes Chennai to thrilling win against Kolkata

IPL 2021 | RR need to address batting frailties against SRH for returning to winning ways

Mandhana, Deepti to play for title holders Sydney Thunder in WBBL 7

IPL 2021 | Did not play good enough cricket, our batsmen made lots of mistakes, says SRH coach Trevor Bayliss

IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI | India beats Australia by 2 wickets in team's record chase

IPL 2021 | Our bowlers can get opposition out if we get decent score: Punjab Kings captain Rahul

Women’s ODI | India looks to prevent clean sweep in ODI series

IPL 2021 | MI and RCB will seek to fix batting woes

Indian Premier League 2021 | Punjab Kings edges SRH in thriller
Delhi Capitals players celebrate a wicket during the Indian Premier League 2021 match against Rajasthan Royals, in Abu Dhabi on September 25, 2021.

Indian Premier League 2021 | Delhi Capitals go top after first-rate bowling effort

England players had no role in ECB's decision to cancel Pakistan tour, says union

Jayawardene named consultant for Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup

IPL 2021 | CSK meets KKR in clash of momentum

IPL 2021 | Our players have understood their roles and responsibilities: Dhoni on CSK’s turnaround
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 27, 2021 11:40:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/moeen-ali-to-retire-from-test-cricket-reports/article36689986.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY