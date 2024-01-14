GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Modern day batters aren't patient anymore: Kallis

January 14, 2024 02:16 am | Updated 02:16 am IST - Paarl (South Africa)

PTI
Former South African cricketer Jacques Kallis. File

Former South African cricketer Jacques Kallis. File

Patience isn't a virtue that Jacques Kallis finds in modern day batters who, he said, would mostly try to hit out of trouble on pitches which aren't easy to bat.

Kallis, a modern day legend with 45 Test hundreds, only second to Sachin Tendulkar, said that jury is still our on whether offensive batting on decisive track is the way to go.

India's Test match against South Africa in Cape Town ended inside two days in just over 106 overs.

Has the philosophy of Test match changed with batters becoming tad too aggressive? "I think it has changed. The guys aren't as patient anymore if there's a bit of movement," Kallis said, referring to Newlands track, in an exclusive interview with PTI.

"Earlier, guys use to ride it out to get through that period. Now guys are trying to hit out and it's completely different way of playing it. Is it good or bad? Time will tell," he said, giving an open-ended answer.

Talking about the wicket on offer in the second Test in which South Africa were all out for 55 in their first innings and India lost last six wickets without adding a run, Kallis, who is from Cape Town, felt that pace wasn't an issue at Newlands.

"I don't think it was the quickest I have seen but it is uneven bounce and sideways movement. The moment you get uneven bounce it makes it tough.

"Disappointing that it went that way but India just outplayed South Africa on a tough surface." However, the former "Run Machine" was a bit "disappointed" looking at the surface.

"Little bit (disappointed) considering the surfaces that they were. When two quality sides are playing, you want quality wickets.

It is something which we will have to sort out and guys who prepare wickets need to look into how we to get wickets right and produce cricket which they want to produce," he said.

