Mithun makes merry before Raja runs through the TN batting

Bangladesh XI skipper Mohammad Mithun notched up a big, unbeaten century against Tamil Nadu XI on the second day of their match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Mohammad Mithun led from the front with a well-composed unbeaten 156 (246b, 10x4, 8x6) to help Bangladesh XI score 349 for nine against Tamil Nadu XI on day two of the four-day match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Wednesday.

Later, pacer Rejaur Rahman Raja ran through the TN batting lineup to leave the host tottering at 82 for seven.

Mithun, who resumed the day on 74, scored the bulk of the runs as he shepherded the lower order expertly and crossed two landmarks.

Like on the first day, the wicket-keeper batter, who has played 10 Tests for his national side, took on the spinners while being cautious against the pacers. He was particularly severe against left-arm spinner S. Ajith Ram, who picked up four wickets.

He took his chances smartly by hitting the spinners with the turn straight down the ground and brought up his century with a lofted shot over extra cover.

On a pitch with uneven bounce, the TN batters paid the price for being struck to the crease and beaten for pace by Raja.

TN got off to a poor start losing openers L. Suryapprakash and N.S. Chaturved in the brief session before tea.

In the final session, Raja ran through the middle-order with his rapid pace and accurate lines targeting the stumps. While skipper B. Indrajith was trapped leg-before, he rattled the stumps to dismiss Kaushik Gandhi, Adithya Ganesh and S. Ajith Ram.

The scores: Bangladesh XI 349/9 decl. in 127 overs (Shadman Islam 89, Mohammad Mithun 156 n.o., L. Vignesh 4/65, S. Ajith Ram 4/84) vs Tamil Nadu XI 82/7 in 40.2 overs (Rejaur Rahman Raja 4/17).