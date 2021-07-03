Cricket

Mithali Raj surpasses Edwards to become highest run-getter in women's cricket across formats

Mithali Raj got to the milestone with a boundary down the ground. File   | Photo Credit: ALEX DAVIDSON

India captain Mithali Raj became the highest run-getter in women's cricket across formats, overtaking former England skipper Charlotte Edwards here on Saturday.

Mithali achieved the feat during the third and final inconsequential ODI against hosts England while chasing 220 for a consolation win.

The talismanic India batter got to the milestone with a boundary down the ground off Nat Sciver in the 23rd over.

Mithali became the world's most prolific batter in women's internationals, overtaking Edwards' 10,273 runs.

India Women had already lost the three-match ODI series to England Women after losing the first two WODIs.


