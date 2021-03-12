Mithali becomes 1st Indian woman cricketer to score 10,000 international runs

Veteran batter Mithali Raj on Friday became the first Indian woman cricketer and second internationally to complete 10,000 runs across all formats.
The 38-year-old Mithali, who leads the Indian ODI team, joins England's Charlotte Edwards in the elite club. Mithali achieved the feat with a boundary off Anne Bosch in the 28th over of India's innings during the ongoing third ODI against South Africa here.
"What a champion cricketer! First Indian woman batter to score 10K international runs. Take a bow, @M_Raj03," the BCCI tweeted.
But after reaching the milestone, Mithali departed in the next ball, flicking a Bosch delivery straight to Mignon du Preez at midwicket.
She made 36 runs off 50 balls and hit five boundaries in the process.
Mithali has amassed 663 runs in 10 Test matches with a best score of 214, while she has 6938 and 2364 runs from 212 ODIs and 89 T20 Internationals respectively.
