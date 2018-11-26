Mithali and Harmanpreet meet BCCI top brass

India women’s T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur and ODI skipper Mithali Raj met top BCCI officials on Monday to air their views on the selection call that caused a storm after the team’s World T20 semifinal loss to England.

Mithali was left out of the team despite being fit and Harmanpreet had gone on to justify the call even after the humiliating eight-wicket loss. Both the senior players, along with manager Trupti Bhattacharya, met BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim.

“Yes, we (Johri and Karim) met Mithali, Harman and manager Trupti Bhattacharya. All of them met us separately and put across their viewpoints. We have noted everything down,” Johri told PTI.

However, he refused to divulge the details. “Please don’t ask me what has been discussed during the meeting,” Johri said.

It is expected that he and Karim will present a detailed report to the CoA, which will then assess and, if required, speak to the individuals concerned.