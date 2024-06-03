GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mitchell Starc key to Australia’s chances in T20 World Cup: McGrath

McGrath expressed his support for the expanded T20 World Cup, where more teams get the opportunity to participate.

Updated - June 03, 2024 09:43 pm IST

Published - June 03, 2024 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
Former Australian cricketer and Director of MRF Pace Foundation, in Chennai on June 3, 2024.

Former Australian cricketer and Director of MRF Pace Foundation, in Chennai on June 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Glenn McGrath in Chennai on June 3 picked Mitchell Starc and Jasprit Bumrah as the two pacers he’s expecting to dominate on the docile pitches in the West Indies in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He added that India’s fortunes would depend on the other pacers bowling well with Bumrah.

“We saw Starc at the end of the IPL. He came into his own, which was good to see. Bumrah just seems to be the one bowler that batters find it hard, even in T20s, to get on top of.

“So, I think if Australia is to win this World Cup, Starc has to bowl well. A lot of it relies on him. And Bumrah for India, but then it is who’s going to take wickets around Bumrah and who’s going to bowl well around him,” he said at the MRF Pace Foundation ground.

McGrath expressed his support for the expanded T20 World Cup, where more teams get the opportunity to participate. There are 20 teams competing in the ongoing World Cup.

“I like the concept as long as it’s not just easy games. It’s good experience for these other countries that don’t play a huge amount. We saw the first match, USA-Canada, with the USA chasing down 194. So, yes, I like it.”

On Starc having said that in the future he might leave one format in International cricket to play more franchise cricket worldwide, he said: “I guess, personally, my fear is where international cricket will be in 10 years. Hopefully, Test cricket is still held in high regard.

“But I think it’s the way of the world. Everyone wants to be entertained. It (franchise cricket) is quick. It’s exciting. I think it’s up to the senior players and the administrators, to hold Test cricket in high regard. And international cricket in high regard. But T20 cricket is here to stay. If that’s what we can take to other countries that don’t really watch cricket, there’s still a lot of bonuses there too.”

