Mitchell Starc, Ashleigh Gardner win top Cricket Australia awards

Gardner first indigenous person to get Clark award

Senior pacer Mitchell Starc claimed his maiden Allan Border medal while Ashleigh Gardner became the first indigenous person to win the Belinda Clark award, the top two honours at the Cricket Australia (CA) Awards here on Saturday.

Starc was honoured for his strong performance in all three formats of the game. He is only the fifth bowler in 22 years to win the award.

Gardener also bagged the recognition for the first time. She is the first indigenous player to clinch the top gong in Australian women’s cricket.

Major award winners: Belinda Clark Award: Ashleigh Gardner; Allan Border Medal: Mitchell Starc; Men’s Test player: Travis Head; Women’s ODI player: Alyssa Healy; Men’s ODI player: Mitchell Starc.

Women’s T20 player: Beth Mooney; Men’s T20 player: Mitchell Marsh; Bradman Young Cricketer: Tim Ward; Hall of Fame inductees: Justin Langer & Raelee Thompson.