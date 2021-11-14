Mitchell in for injured Conway for India Tests

Daryl Mitchell.

Conway was ruled out of the India tour and Sunday’s ICC T20 World Cup final against Trans-Tasman rivals Australia with a broken hand he sustained in the New Zealand’s semifinal win over England on Wednesday.

In-form batter Daryl Mitchell has replaced injured Devon Conway in the New Zealand squad for the upcoming two-Test away series against India.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said Conway would return home with the T20 squad after the three-game series in India next week, while Mitchell will stay on for Tests.

“It’s a shame for Devon to miss out on the first series of the new World Test Championship cycle, but it also offers up an opportunity for someone else,” Stead said.

New Zealand will reach India on Monday for the tour which begins with three T20Is starting on Nov. 17 in Jaipur, followed by Ranchi (Nov. 19) and Kolkata (Nov. 21).

The two-Test series starts in Kanpur on Nov. 25 and the second one slated in Mumbai from Dec. 3.