Missed Mathews in 2011 WC final: Sangakkara

Mathews and Sangakkara.

Mathews and Sangakkara.  

Change in team composition was turning point: Sangakkara

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara says an injury to Angelo Mathews ahead of the 2011 World Cup final against India made a crucial difference to the outcome of the match that India won in Mumbai.

Speaking to India off-spinner R. Ashwin on his Instagram show ‘Reminisce with Ash’, Sangakarra said, “That’s the biggest thing I look back [on] and think. You can talk about dropped catches and all that, but the composition of the side and the fact that we were forced to make the change was, to me, the turning point in our strategy that we had to change quickly.

“He (Mathews) was the guy who allowed us the fifth full bowler and perfect all-rounder, batting at seven.”

The wicketkeeper-batsman said Mathews’ absence also had a bearing on his decision to bat first instead of chasing.

“We had to change the balance of the side and once that happens in a final, you are always averse to taking a gamble with the chase,” he said.

Asked about the confusion at the toss, which had to be taken a second time, Sangakkara clarified that the crowd noise meant M.S. Dhoni wasn’t sure what had been called.

“I remember calling on the toss and then Mahi wasn’t sure and said ‘Did you call tails?’ and I said ‘No, I called heads’.

Heads again!

The match referee said I had won the toss. There was a little bit of confusion there and Mahi said ‘Let’s have another toss' and it came down heads again,” he said.

ICC World Cup
