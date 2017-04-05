‘Mindset should be to dismiss the batsman’

Roland Jenkins may not appeal to the current generation of cricketers and fans. He bowled 59571 balls in a 20-year career of 386 first class matches. But one of his quotes strikingly stands out. “I never tried to bowl a maiden. Every time I played, I wanted a wicket every ball.”

He claimed he bowled like a “millionaire” because he was so poor in his childhood that knives and forks were like “jewellery.”

For Jayant Yadav and Shahbaz Nadeem, plying their merchandise in the harsh world of IPL, Jenkins’ words should sound sweet. They both believe in bowling to take wickets.

Left-arm Nadeem and off-spinner Jayant have precise roles to perform and perform them with consistency.

Driving force

Nadeem, 27, has been around for 13 seasons. He qualifies as a veteran. Jayant is the same age, has played six years of first-class cricket and earned a Test cap too. For Nadeem, the driving force is an India cap.

“The will to play for my country is my driving force. When I started my cricket that was my goal. It keeps me going,” says Nadeem, a trusted performer for Delhi Daredevils.

He is adept at producing dot balls under pressure. “By bowling a dot ball you create pressure on your opponent. In each and every aspect of cricket, whichever format, dot ball means bowling in a good area and maintaining the pressure on the batsman.”

Jayant reads it similarly. “Anil (Kumble) bhai stresses every situation is different. Every session is different, you have to create situations, plan your spell. That particular instance and thought process is relevant in T20s where you have to read the situation well and fulfil the role assigned to you.”

The ideal mindset in a T20 match, emphasises Nadeem, “should be to get the batsman out. If you can get him out there are less chances of you getting hit.”

Agrees Jayant. “In T20 you have to vary a lot even though your stock ball remains the same. You have to adjust the pace according to the pitch, can’t bowl six balls with the same pace and angle. You have to keep changing. ”

Jenkins may not be around but his mantra stands strong.